National
Home > National

Ted Koppel Tells Sean Hannity He’s Horrible for America

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 2 days ago
Leave a comment
Willie Robertson Of 'Duck Dynasty' Visits FOX's 'Hannity With Sean Hannity'

Source: Paul Zimmerman / Getty

Sean Hannity’s vigorous defenses of all things related to Donald Trump often border on the absurd. Yet the Fox News host has attempted to insulate himself from related criticism by insisting, “I’m not a journalist, I’m a talk show host.” Still, Fox News gives Hannity a largely open platform to advocate for his pal, which leads some, like veteran journalist Ted Koppel, to conclude that this is harmful to America in the above clip (with a much longer one at the bottom of this post).

This conversation happened during Koppel’s interview of Hannity on CBS Sunday Morning, and Hannity turned the tables to ask a leading question, but he didn’t enjoy the answer he received. Koppel noted that the current political atmosphere and resulting media coverage are “driving the country further and further apart.” He also wanted to know why Hannity promoted such a “highly partisan agenda” that contributes to the divide, especially since the GOP already controls the White House and Congress. Hannity hit back with comments about “angry snowflakes” and the “Democratic establishment,” and then this happened:

Hannity: “You’re cynical. You think we’re bad for America? You think I’m bad for America?”

Koppel: “Yeah. In the long haul….”

Hannity: [Interrupting] “Really? That’s sad, Ted. That’s sad.”

Koppel: “You know why? Because you’re very good at what you do. And you have attracted people who are determined that ideology is more important than facts.”


READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

Picture Courtesy of Paul Zimmerman and Getty Images

Tweet and First Video Courtesy of Twitter, CBS News, and Uproxx

Second Video Courtesy of YouTube and CBS News

St. Patrick's Day with WZAK's Sam Sylk #AllGreenEverything [Photos]

26 photos Launch gallery

St. Patrick's Day with WZAK's Sam Sylk #AllGreenEverything [Photos]

Continue reading St. Patrick’s Day with WZAK’s Sam Sylk #AllGreenEverything [Photos]

St. Patrick's Day with WZAK's Sam Sylk #AllGreenEverything [Photos]

Sean Hannity , TED KOPPEL

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 days ago
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 1 week ago
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 1 month ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 1 month ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 2 months ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 months ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 3 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 3 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 3 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 3 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 3 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 4 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 5 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 5 months ago
Photos