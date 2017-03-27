National
Jared Kushner to Face Questions Regarding Possible Russian Ties to Trump

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 2 days ago
President Donald Trump

Jared Kushner has only just been unveiled as his father-in-law’s choice to lead a new “SWAT team” to retool federal bureaucracy into a fine-tuned Trump machine. This Monday also brings some bad news for Kushner, as the New York Times reveals that he shall be questioned by the Senate Intelligence Committee during their investigation into Trump-Russian ties. This probe will piggyback on the House Intel Committee’s investigation, which FBI Director James Comey opened last week by confirming that his agency is also formally investigating links between the Kremlin and members of the Trump campaign.

The Senate wants to learn more about Kushner’s discussions with (and related to) Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. One previously disclosed Dec. 2016 meeting took place at Trump Tower with Michael Flynn in attendance. Flynn, of course, resigned as national security advisor after he lied (to the FBI and Mike Pence) about discussing sanctions with Kislyak. In early March, the White House publicized Kushner’s discussion with Kislyak in an effort to spare him from the same layer of suspicion that dogged both Flynn and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Yet that wasn’t enough to ward off a Senate interview, since there’s another meeting that sparked Senate curiosity:

The meetings included a previously unreported sit-down with the head of Russia’s state-owned development bank. Until now, the White House had acknowledged only an early December meeting between Mr. Kislyak and Mr. Kushner, which occurred at Trump Tower and was also attended by Michael T. Flynn, who would briefly serve as the national security adviser.

Later that month, though, Mr. Kislyak requested a second meeting, which Mr. Kushner asked a deputy to attend in his stead, officials said. At Mr. Kislyak’s request, Mr. Kushner later met with Sergey N. Gorkov, the chief of Vnesheconombank, which the United States placed on its sanctions list after President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia annexed Crimea and began meddling in Ukraine.

 

Photos