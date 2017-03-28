Terrorism Charges For Professed White Supremacist Who Stabbed Black New Yorker



Terrorism Charges For Professed White Supremacist Who Stabbed Black New Yorker

The suspect hatefully said he would rather have killed a "young thug" or "successful older Black man with blondes."

Written By: NewsOne Staff

Posted 19 hours ago
The professed white supremacist who prosecutors said traveled to New York to hunt down and kill Black men was officially charged with murder as an act of terrorism Monday, reports NBC News.

From NBC News:

James Harris Jackson, 28, was charged with one count each of murder in the first and second degrees as an act of terrorism, among other charges in New York State Supreme Court on Monday for fatally attacking 66-year-old Timothy Caughman with a sword one week ago, the Manhattan district attorney announced.

Jackson was also charged with second-degree murder as a hate crime, as well as three counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

“James Jackson prowled the streets of New York for three days in search of a black person to assassinate in order to launch a campaign of terrorism against our Manhattan community and the values we celebrate,” District Attorney Cy Vance said in a statement following the indictment.

Vance added in his statement about Jackson — who said he would have rather killed a “young thug” or “successful older Black man with blondes” — that his heinous crime should not stop New Yorkers from protecting diversity and they should refuse to let “violence and hate undermine progress,” reports CBS New York.

SOURCE: NBC NewsCBS New York

Photos