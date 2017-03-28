Michigan State Proposes $97 Million Flint Water Crisis Deal

Photo by

National
Home > National

Michigan State Proposes $97 Million Flint Water Crisis Deal

The suggested settlement includes replacing lead pipes and providing free bottled water to residents.

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 18 hours ago
Leave a comment

The state of Michigan proposed $97 million deal Monday to combat the Flint Water health crisis, reports The Detroit News.

From The Detroit News:

The state will spend an additional $47 million to help ensure safe drinking water in Flint by replacing lead pipes and providing free bottled water under a proposed settlement announced Monday.

The money is in addition to $40 million previously budgeted to address Flint’s widespread lead-contamination crisis. The state also will set aside $10 million to cover unexpected costs, bringing the total to $97 million.

…Under terms of Monday’s deal, the city will replace lead and galvanized steel service lines at homes served by the Flint’s municipal water system. Also, the state will deliver free bottled water to homebound residents and continue operating at least nine water distribution centers Monday through Saturday. The state will provide bottled water, free filters, cartridges and water-testing kits at each of the centers.

A federal judge must decide on Tuesday to approve the settlement, reports The Washington Post.

SOURCE: The Detroit NewsThe Washington Post

SEE ALSO:

Flint Water Crisis Caused By ‘Systemic Racism’: Report

Flint Water Lead Levels Below Federal Limits, State Officials Say

An Unnatural Disaster: A Closer Look At Flint's Water Crisis

15 photos Launch gallery

An Unnatural Disaster: A Closer Look At Flint's Water Crisis

Continue reading An Unnatural Disaster: A Closer Look At Flint’s Water Crisis

An Unnatural Disaster: A Closer Look At Flint's Water Crisis

Flint Water , Flint Water Crisis , Flint Water Deal , Racism in America

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 5 days ago
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 1 week ago
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 1 month ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 1 month ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 2 months ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 months ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 3 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 3 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 3 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 3 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 3 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 4 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 5 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 5 months ago
Photos