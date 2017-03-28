Entertainment
Master P Biopic Is In The Works With Queen Latifah

Production is already set for the summer.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Master P is finally getting his credit thanks to a film based on his life called King of the South. In a press release, it was announced that the film will begin production in New Orleans this summer.

Master P, born Percy Miller, is known for being a groundbreaking business man and rapper. His hip-hop label, No Limit Records, sold over 100 million records and Master P once made it to the Forbes top one hundred list. The film will showcase his rise to success, covering his childhood in Calliope projects in New Orleans, as well as the beginnings of No Limit Records. Queen Latifah and The Wire‘s Wendell Pierce are set to star in the movie.

Master P said in a statement, “The timing is right for me to tell my story.” He continues, “It was tough back then especially being from the South, New Orleans was the murder capital at the time. I want others to learn from my mistakes and understand my work ethic of never giving up, no matter what it may look like.”

Master P assured that New Orleans will play a prominent part in the film. He is even casting natives of the city. “I believe there are so many talented actors and actresses that just need a shot,” he explained. Interested actors can go to an open casting call on Tuesday, April 4th from 11am to 5pm in Gretna, Louisiana. For more information on the film, you can check out the website here.

 

