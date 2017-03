You Can OWN A Zoo!!

You can buy your own zoo! Well, if you have some extra cash to spare. One is for sale outside Houston for just $7 million. The current owner is 80-years-old, and said it’s time to retire, and he wants to hand it over to someone who’s willing to keep his animals safe. The Bayou Wildlife Zoo features 500 animals including giraffes, zebras, a white rhino, ostriches, alligators, kangaroos and ring-tailed lemurs, among others.

source: 24/7 newssource

