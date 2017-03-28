Mary J. Blige Announces Album Release Date + First Look At The Album Cover

With the U.S. in utter chaos thanks to the POTUS and his staff, we are all in desperate need of some entertainment to get our minds off things. Send in the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul herself Mary J. Blige, who just delighted fans when she finally announced the release date of her new album and a look at the stunning cover art.
After earning her fifth number one single with the classic MJB jam “Thick Of It” on the Adult R&B Songs Airplay chart, Mary J. Blige gave us just a taste of what to expect from her 13th solo album. Well now the wait is officially over, as the release date of “Strength Of A Woman” has been revealed to drop on April 28.
As reported by Billboard, “Strength Of A Woman” will feature collaborations with Kanye West, Jazmin Sullivan (who wrote the hit “Thick Of It”), Raphael Saadiq and Hit-Boy just to name a few. If the album follows in the similar vein of “Thick Of It,” expect MJB to hold nothing back when it comes to all of the drama that she has found herself in lately due to the increasingly messy divorce from ex-husband and former manager Kendu Issacs.
On the rumors that she was working with Kanye West, Mary previously told The Hollywood Reporter “I don’t want to give up the name of the song yet, but the album is mostly complete. But I absolutely got a chance to work with the great Kanye West. And the song is crazy — I can’t wait for people to hear it.”
As for the album’s cover, Mary is seated on a throne where she belongs, while giving the camera a fierce look outfitted in black leather and lace. While we countdown the days until “Strength Of A Woman’s” release, get into her new single “U+Me (Love Lesson)” which just dropped a few weeks ago.
You can check out Mary J. Blige’s album cover for “Strength Of A Woman” BELOW:
Check out today’s Top Stories here:
https://hellobeautiful.com/2933441/naomi-campbell-white-gown/
https://hellobeautiful.com/2933517/dave-chappelle-chris-rock-stand-up/
Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
37 photos Launch gallery
1.
Source:Radio One
1 of 37
2. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
2 of 37
3. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
3 of 37
4. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
4 of 37
5. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
5 of 37
6. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
6 of 37
7. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
7 of 37
8. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
8 of 37
9. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
9 of 37
10. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
10 of 37
11. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
11 of 37
12. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
12 of 37
13. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
13 of 37
14. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
14 of 37
15. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
15 of 37
16. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
16 of 37
17. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
17 of 37
18. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
18 of 37
19. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
19 of 37
20. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
20 of 37
21. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
21 of 37
22. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
22 of 37
23.
Source:Radio One
23 of 37
24. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
24 of 37
25. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
25 of 37
26. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
26 of 37
27. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
27 of 37
28. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
28 of 37
29. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
29 of 37
30. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
30 of 37
31. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
31 of 37
32. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
32 of 37
33. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
33 of 37
34. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
34 of 37
35. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
35 of 37
36. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
36 of 37
37. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
37 of 37