“The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” Cast REUNITE!

Can you believe it’s been over 20 years since the “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” show ended?

The Cast had lunch Nobu Malibu and Alfonso shared the “family” photo on his Instgram:

Stars Tatyana Ali, Alfonso Ribeiro, Karyn Parsons, Will Smith, Daphne Maxwell Reid, and Joseph Marcell took us back to the 90’s.

Only cast member missing is James Avery, aka Uncle Phil who passed away December 31, 2013. We know he was there in spirit.

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Check me out Friday 7pm-9pm & Tuesday – Friday 2am-4am on RnB Cincy

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj

Also On 100.3: