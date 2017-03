ROBIN THICKE, PAULA PATTON ON VERGE OF CUSTODY SETTLEMENT

Robin Thicke and Paula Patton are reaching a settlement in their custody war over 6-year-old son

Paula has agreed to give Robin significant time with their son. Both Robin and Paula saw the light and realized their battle was taking an emotional toll on Julian, so they agreed to work toward a settlement.

The L.A. County Dept. of Children and Family Services has an open case after Julian complained to teachers at his school Robin was using excessive corporal punishment … something Robin has denied.

Source TMZ

Also On 100.3: