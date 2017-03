Queen Latifah, Wendell Pierce Join Master P Biopic

Master P has announced that his biopic, “King of the South,” will begin shooting this summer in his New Orleans hometown with Queen Latifah and “The Wire’s” Wendell Pierce committed to the project.

The movie will follow his meteoric rise in the rap game through the success of his label No Limit Records, as well as his unprecedented deal with Priority Records, and his landing on Forbes’ Top 100 list.

Source BlackAmericaWeb

