‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against Ex Matt Jordan

Photo by

Celebrity News & Gossip
Home > Celebrity News & Gossip

‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against Ex Matt Jordan

This messy relationship continues to get even messier.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 7 hours ago
Leave a comment

If you’ve been following the relationship drama surrounding Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore and her on-again, off-again…and on-again, off-again boyfriend Matt Jordan, you know that there is always some outlandish accusations and situations that the former couple find themselves in.

Watch What Happens Live - Season 13

Source: Bravo / Getty


This time Kenya Moore appears to have officially had enough of her ex-boyfriend Matt Jordan because she just filed a restraining order against him to keep him away from her for good. According to TMZ, everything came to a head when Moore said that Jordan allegedly threatened her by telling a mutual friend that “she [would] get what she deserves.”

The full details of the restraining order are below:

Kenya Moore says she’s had to dodge up to 30 phone calls a day from her ex-BF, Matt Jordan, so she went to court to get protection. In legal docs, Kenya says Matt threatened her last week, after she blocked his harassing calls.

The couple broke up after a nightmare vacation last year in Mexico, which Kenya mentions in her request for a restraining order. She adds Matt kicked in a hotel door and threw her suitcase in the driveway after they got back.

Last week, she [said] things haven’t gotten any better since [that infamous Mexico altercation] last summer. The judge granted her the restraining order which requires Matt to stay 200 yards away from Kenya, and stop all harassing or intimidating behavior toward her or her family.

This is definitely not the first time that Matt Jordan has faced issues with the law, as the reality star was arrested four times in 2016 on a variety of charges.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2933819/mary-j-blige-divorce-angie-martinez/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2933831/brooklyn-cop-faces-disciplinary-action-after-tweeting-black-lives-matter/

celebrity couples , celebrity news , entertainment news , Kenya Moore , Matt Jordan , Real Housewives Of Atlanta , reality tv news , RHOA , TV News

Also On 100.3:

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading ‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against Ex Matt Jordan

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 week ago
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 weeks ago
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 1 month ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 1 month ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 2 months ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 months ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 3 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 3 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 3 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 3 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 3 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 4 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 5 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 5 months ago
Photos