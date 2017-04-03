Features
Mother Faces Charges After Confronting Her Daughter’s Enemy With An Axe And A Gun

...and doing much more.

One Miami woman took the term “overprotective mother” to a whole new level. Ernstlatta LaFrance is facing various charges for retaliating against a teen girl who fought her daughter.

Everything started when LaFrance’s daughter got into a scuffle with a group of girls at a county fair. Following the incident, 30-year-old LaFrance, her daughter, and LaFrance’s friend, Erlisa Evans, 28, rolled up to Carol City Senior High School on Monday during dismissal and confronted her daughter’s adversary, according to police.

LaFrance went on to knock a cell phone out the teen girl’s hand, then she struck her multiple times. When the teen later showed up to LaFrance’s town house with some friends to recuperate her phone, the mother yet again unleashed her wrath. LaFrance used an axe to destroy the victim’s car and she broke the teen’s middle finger with a stick, according to an officer. After all of this, Evans stepped outside and fired three shots into the air.

Things didn’t end there. LaFrance then took the liberty to post a video of her fight on Facebook, warning those “messing with her daughter to beware,” according to an officer. “The defendant also bragged on Facebook telling the victim that suffering two black eyes [that] was not the end and she would use a gun,” said the officer.

LaFrance now faces charges of strong-armed robbery, child abuse, and aggravated battery. Evans also faces charges — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and firing a gun in public. LaFrance was being held Wednesday in Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $38,000 bond.

 

