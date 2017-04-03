National
Florida Cops Tell Woman ‘Stop Calling 911’ Before She & Son Are Fatally Shot

Posted 22 hours ago
One Dead, Four Wounded At Shooting At Chicago Park

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

The police are heard on video telling Latina Herring that she’s making false accusations, hours before her boyfriend allegedly went on a shooting rampage.

 

The Sanford Florida Police Department is on the defensive over a fatal shooting that many say could have been prevented but instead ended with two dead and four injured.

NBC News reports that Sanford police officers, who responded earlier to domestic disturbance calls between a couple, told the woman involved in the dispute to “stop calling 911,” hours before her boyfriend allegedly killed her and her son in a shooting rampage.

The news outlet said the police were called twice in the early morning hours on March 27 to calm an argument between Latina Herring, 35, and her 31-year-old boyfriend Allen Cashe. They were arguing about house and car keys.

After the second call, a police video shows Cashe handcuffed in a patrol car but released after the officers determined that it was not a criminal matter.

“She’s making false accusations,” one of the officers is heard says, according to NBC News. “It’s the second time she’s done it.” 

The outlet said another officer told Herring: “Just stop calling 911 and making accusations that you don’t know about.” 

Investigators say Cashe returned to the home hours later. He kicked in the door and fired 24 shots with an assault rifle, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Herring was shot dead in her bedroom. Her 8-year-old son, Branden, who was sleeping on a couch with his younger brother, died on March 28 from injuries he suffered in the shooting.

Four other people were injured in the shooting, including Herring’s 7-year-old son, her father and two bystanders. Authorities charged Cashe with two counts of first-degree murder, as well as possession of a weapon by a felon, among other charges.

NBC said the police have not commented on the officers’ comments caught on video. However, Police Chief Cecil E. Smith placed the blame squarely on Cashe.

“The cause of this was Mr. Cashe’s making the decision to recklessly shoot and harm these individuals,” Smith said after the shooting.

SOURCE: NBC NEWS, Orlando Sentinel

domestic violence , Florida Police , Latina Herring

