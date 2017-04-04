Celebrity News & Gossip
Home > Celebrity News & Gossip

Omarosa Delays Her Wedding Amid Death Threats

Omarosa is scared for her life, so she's postponing her big day. Meanwhile, her fiancé's flock isn't thrilled about her becoming their first lady.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 7 hours ago
Leave a comment
44th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

Omarosa Manigualt has decided to push back her wedding day amid concerns over her personal safety since joining the Trump administration.

The former Apprentice contestant was originally set to tie the knot with Pastor John Allen Newman on March 25 at his church in Jacksonville, Florida, The Sanctuary at Mt. Calvary. However, The Daily Mail reports that both Omarosa and her fiancé have received so many death threats that they have had to postpone their big day.

“She is really concerned about her safety,” a source close to Omarosa told The Daily Mail. “There have been calls, emails and social media messages from people threatening to do harm to her and she feared that she wouldn’t be protected adequately at his church in Jacksonville. So she pushed the date back and made the change.”

Supposedly, Omarosa is so shook that she invited some high profile guests to her nuptials just to ensure an extra layer of security.

“Since she moved the wedding to D.C.,” the insider dished, “she’s invited President [Donald] Trump and other senior level White House executives in an effort to make sure the secret service and extra security will be there.”

Now, as a result of adding 45 to the invite list, guests will be subject to background checks before celebrating Omarosa’s nuptials. The bride has also been turning over the more alarming threats to White House security. The stress may have also gotten to Omarosa’s bridal party as four of her original seven bridesmaids have backed out of participating in the ceremony.

But Omarosa and John aren’t just facing death threats, his congregation has also been pretty open about its opposition to their relationship. Given his political leanings, some of his church members don’t think marrying Omarosa is a good look.

“Pastor Newman is a staunch Democrat. He was even a spiritual adviser on the committee of ministers working on Hillary Clinton’s election campaign,” a tipster from The Sanctuary at Mt. Calvary explained to The Daily Mail. “His church membership doesn’t like the idea of their pastor marrying this Trump advocate who bashed President Barack Obama and believe Pastor Newman is using poor judgment by becoming her husband.”

The wedding has been rescheduled for April 8, but there is no word on where it will be held at this time.

RELATED STORIES:

Omarosa Storms Out Of Press Event After Reporter Asks ‘Tough Question’

Omarosa Injured & Rushed To Hospital

Omarosa Called ‘Trump’s Whore’ While Shopping For Bridesmaids Dresses

Donald Trump , Omarosa , Weddings

Also On 100.3:

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Omarosa Delays Her Wedding Amid Death Threats

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 weeks ago
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 weeks ago
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 1 month ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 1 month ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 2 months ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 months ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 3 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 3 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 3 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 3 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 3 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 4 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 5 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 5 months ago
Photos