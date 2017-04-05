Disney Channel Officially Orders ‘That’s So Raven’ Spin-Off To Series + Full Synopsis

Photo by

One of the best Disney channel series' of all-time is coming back with a twist!

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 10 hours ago
Get ready to relive your childhood again, along with all the awesomeness of the early ‘00s because it has just been announced that Disney channel has officially ordered the That’s So Raven spin-off to series, starring Raven-Symoné herself.

When Raven-Symoné left her co-hosting gig at The View last year she let fans know that it was largely due to her increasingly busy schedule working on a spin-off of her classic Disney channel series That’s So Raven. Since then she has kept fans updated about the progress of shooting the pilot on her social media accounts, especially on Instagram. Well it appears the execs at Disney loved what they saw because they have given the greenlight to the spin-off, ordering it to series.

Shadow and Act has the exclusive details about the show, including the name, the full series synopsis, when it will begin shooting and finally when fans can expect to see it grace the television screens.

Via Shadow and Act:

The Disney Channel has just ordered her “That’s So Raven” spin-off to series. The spin-off which we now know is titled, “Raven’s Home” is a multicamera comedy that will follow Raven (Raven-Symoné) and Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol reprising her role), who are now divorced single mothers raising their two separate families in one chaotic but fun household full of friends. When one of Raven’s kids begins to show signs that they have inherited her trait of catching glimpses of the future, the already hectic household gets turned upside down, keeping even Raven on her toes.

“Raven’s Home” is scheduled to go into production this month in Los Angeles and will premiere later this year. Issac Brown (“Black-ish”) and Navia Robinson (“Being Mary Jane”) have been cast as Raven’s 11-year-old twins, Booker and Nia, respectively, and Jason Maybaum (“Superstore”) will play Chelsea’s 9-year-old son, Levi. Sky Katz (“America’s Got Talent:) has been cast as Nia’s best friend, Tess.

Raven-Symoné also has the bigwigs at Disney excited for the newly-developed spin-off, as President and CEO at Disney Channels Worldwide, Gary Marsh stated, “There is only one Raven — and for over 25 years, she has blessed audiences around the world with the greatest gift of all — the pure, unadulterated joy of laugh-out-loud funny. After being a part of over 20 different Disney projects, we are thrilled to be bringing Raven home to Disney Channel once again.”

 

