Watch Remy Ma Drag All Her Haters On Instagram Live

The Bronx in her definitely came out.

Posted 3 hours ago
106 & Park Live

Source: Bennett Raglin/BET / Getty


We all know that it’s probably not a good idea to get on Remy Ma‘s bad side — but it might be pretty safe to throw shade at her when you’re hiding behind the Internet. Might!

On Tuesday, while on Instagram Live, the Bronx rapper encountered her fair share of Internet gangsters who trolled her video with comments about Nicki Minaj, jail and more things they knew would get under Remy’s skin. After being asked multiple times in the comments about her epic beef with Nicki Minaj, Rem clapped back, “Would y’all please stop talking to me about these dumb a**, wack a** rap b***hes? I don’t care.”

She added, in her BX bully tone, “It’s f***ing annoying. I said what I said.” Another troll commented, asking, why she’s on IG Live in the first place, to which Rem answered, “I’m on live ’cause I can be on live, because it’s my f***ing page. Why are you on my live then? B***h, stupid. Matter of fact, let me block you.” But that wasn’t all, Remy offered an ultimatum to the haters she may come across IRL, “If y’all ever see me in person, I want y’all to try it. say some of the foul sh*t y’all be saying on here. Just so you can see how it turn out. Please do.”

If you didn’t know before not to mess with the “ShETHER” queen, now you know.

