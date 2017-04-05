Watch Remy Ma Drag All Her Haters On Instagram Live

We all know that it’s probably not a good idea to get on Remy Ma ‘s bad side — but it might be pretty safe to throw shade at her when you’re hiding behind the Internet. Might!

On Tuesday, while on Instagram Live, the Bronx rapper encountered her fair share of Internet gangsters who trolled her video with comments about Nicki Minaj, jail and more things they knew would get under Remy’s skin. After being asked multiple times in the comments about her epic beef with Nicki Minaj, Rem clapped back, “Would y’all please stop talking to me about these dumb a**, wack a** rap b***hes? I don’t care.”

She added, in her BX bully tone, “It’s f***ing annoying. I said what I said.” Another troll commented, asking, why she’s on IG Live in the first place, to which Rem answered, “I’m on live ’cause I can be on live, because it’s my f***ing page. Why are you on my live then? B***h, stupid. Matter of fact, let me block you.” But that wasn’t all, Remy offered an ultimatum to the haters she may come across IRL, “If y’all ever see me in person, I want y’all to try it. say some of the foul sh*t y’all be saying on here. Just so you can see how it turn out. Please do.”

#PressPlay #RemyMa had time chile! Let me get my tea! Via: @remyma_rapqueen A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Apr 4, 2017 at 5:47pm PDT

If you didn’t know before not to mess with the “ShETHER” queen, now you know.