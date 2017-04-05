Will Mel B’s Estranged Husband Be Indicted On Federal Weapons Charges?

It’s been a rough week for Mel B and her estranged husbandafter allegations of abuse hit the media— but things seem to be getting worse for Belafonte.

TMZ reports, on Friday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents raided Belafonte’s Hollywood Hills home to determine if he was in possession of a gun or ammunition, which he’s not allowed to have after being convicted of domestic violence back in 2003. However, sources say that the agents did not find a gun, but they did find an empty shell casing and a bullet that was out of the casing. Although neither item in itself is a projectile and does not constitute “ammunition,” the U.S. Attorney in L.A., who obtained the search warrant which led to Friday’s raid, is reviewing the case for possible prosecution. Adding more ammo to the potential arraignment, both Mel B and Stephen’s brother will reportedly testify that they’ve seen Stephen in possession of the gun on multiple occasions.

If Belafonte is charged and convicted of illegal possession of a firearm, he could face up to ten years in prison. The bureau is still investigating the film producer.