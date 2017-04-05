Rick Ross Strikes A Deal In Kidnapping Case

As you may recall, the rapper was facing kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and other charges for allegedly holding a groundskeeper on his Georgia estate at gunpoint, forcing him into a guesthouse and pistol-whipping the guy. But TMZ reports that on Tuesday, while in a Fayette County courtroom, Rozay struck a major plea deal in the case, in which he plead no contest to one felony count of aggravated assault and the other felony charges were dropped.

Ross was sentenced to time served in jail, after being locked up for a week, and was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine. Luckily for him, the judge was in a good mood because according to reports, Ross is being sentenced as a first time felony offender, which means that when he pays the $10k fine, the conviction is erased from his record. But it didn’t end there. Ross pled no contest to five misdemeanors, including assault, battery, two counts of pointing a pistol at someone, and possession of less than one oz of pot, and for that he was given a total of 60 months probation.

Despite the probation, Ross came out pretty unscathed considering the time he was originally facing. P;us, under the deal, his travel will not be restricted — which means he can still go out to bring home the bag. Good for you, Rozay.