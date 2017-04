Rob Kardashian Denies His Daughter With Blac Chyna Is Black

Rob Kardashian said a lot about himself with little words in a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In this episode, filmed before his daughter Dream was born, Rob expressed that his future offspring with Blac Chyna would be Armenian…and that’s it.

He told his sister, Khloé Kardashian, “I can’t wait to have an Armenian baby.” Khloé then replied, “And probably a little bit Black,” acknowledging Blac Chyna as the mother in her own reductive way. Rob re-asserted, “It’s gonna be an Armenian baby” and later added, “Let’s not make this a race war.”

A race war?

The fact that you’re having a child with a Black woman, thus also making the baby Black, is a race war? No one said the baby wouldn’t also be Armenian, but it seems Rob wasn’t ready to deal with the Black side of his child.

One can hope that Rob’s attitude has changed since Dream was born. If not, hopefully someone can help the daughter who’s father denies her Blackness — or else it could be a rough road ahead of her.

