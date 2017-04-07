Shonda Rhimes Joins National Board Of Planned Parenthood

Photo by

Celebrity News & Gossip
Home > Celebrity News & Gossip

Shonda Rhimes Joins National Board Of Planned Parenthood

Queen Shonda continues to use her powers for good!

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 6 hours ago
Leave a comment

For television producer extraordinaire Shonda Rhimes, being as busy as possible is clearly never a problem, as she has just added an additional responsibility to her plate. This time, it’s for the benefit of women’s health, as she has just  joined the national board of Planned Parenthood.

Fergie, First Lady of Los Angeles Amy Elaine Wakeland & Barneys New York Host Dinner to Welcome Cindi Leive & Glamour's 2016 Women of the Year to the West Coast

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Rhimes, who was previously a member of the Los Angeles board, joins at a critical time. Planned Parenthood has been in the news more than ever lately due in large part to the Trump administration’s attempts to cut the program’s funding, without giving any thought to how it will impact millions of women across the country. With the Women’s March earlier this year, it’s clear that American women are not giving up on their fight to keep Planned Parenthood in its current form. 

As reported by Essence, Rhimes feels very strongly about the Planned Parenthood organization and wants to help in any way she can. She stated, “The fact is that women’s health is under fire right now. And so, to me, it feels like it’s important to help fight back. I just want to be of service.”

Rhimes is looking forward to serving as a member of the national board, but she isn’t exactly certain what her new role will consist of just yet, noting “I haven’t totally defined what I want to do yet, but mostly I want to be of service — in any way that I can. And if that is helping to convey messages, that is what I’m going to do. If it’s rolling up my sleeves and getting to work, that is what I’m going to do.”

Rhimes has long been a huge champion of women’s rights and representation in media and Cecile Richards, president of Planned Parenthood agreed.  

 “I’ve been so, so impressed by everything she’s ever done,” Richards said. 

celebrity news , News , planned parenthood , Shonda Rhimes , women's issues

Also On 100.3:

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Shonda Rhimes Joins National Board Of Planned Parenthood

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 weeks ago
National 03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 1 month ago
Music 02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 1 month ago
National 02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 2 months ago
Music 02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 months ago
National 01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 3 months ago
Entertainment 01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 3 months ago
Entertainment 01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 3 months ago
Music 12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 3 months ago
Entertainment 12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 3 months ago
Music 12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 4 months ago
Music 11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 5 months ago
Music 11.13.16
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 5 months ago
Entertainment 10.24.16
Photos