New York Close To Offering Free College Tuition

Posted 18 hours ago
On Friday, lawmakers in New York struck a budget deal that includes a provision to make public higher education tuition-free.

After the deal, the state budget now includes the Excelsior Scholarship, an idea proposed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in January which covers tuition for any New Yorker accepted into a community college or public four-year university, so long as their family makes under $125,000 annually.

Under the program, any tuition that is not covered by federal Pell Grants and New York’s Tuition Assistance Program will be covered, meaning it is a “last dollar” program.

“Today, college is what high school was — it should always be an option even if you can’t afford it,” Cuomo said in a statement Saturday. “With this program, every child will have the opportunity that education provides.”

 

