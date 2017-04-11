Cook County Judge Gunned Down Outside Of Chicago Home

Photo by

Features
Home > Features

Cook County Judge Gunned Down Outside Of Chicago Home

Police referred to the killing of Raymond Myles as a "direct attack on the criminal justice system."

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 14 hours ago
Leave a comment

Cook County Associate Judge Raymond Myles was gunned down outside of his Chicago home Monday, reports The Washington Post.

From The Washington Post:

Police were searching for the person who killed Cook County Associate Judge Raymond Myles, 66, and seriously wounded his 52-year-old female companion. But no one was sure whether the killing was targeted, a robbery attempt or just “another senseless act of violence,” deputy superintendent Kevin Navarro said at a news conference.

Regardless, he said, police considered it “a direct attack on the criminal justice system.”

…Detective Melissa Staples told reporters that a “close associate” of the judge walked outside first as the pair prepared for a morning workout…“Words were exchanged,” Staples said. The man shot the woman once in the leg, and “upon hearing the commotion,” Myles went outside to investigate [before having words with the suspect and being shot multiple times.]

Police said that is wasn’t immediately clear if the killing — the judge’s female companion is in serious condition at Christ Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg — could have been a robbery attempt and are investigating a motive, reports CBS News.

SOURCE: The Washington PostCBS News

SEE ALSO: 

Four People Killed Within Four Hours In Chicago During Violent Attacks

Chicago’s Black Communities Targeted In ‘Biking While Black’ Police Tactic

Remember: Transgender Women Who Have Been Murdered In 2017

7 photos Launch gallery

Remember: Transgender Women Who Have Been Murdered In 2017

Continue reading Remember: Transgender Women Who Have Been Murdered In 2017

Remember: Transgender Women Who Have Been Murdered In 2017

<p class="graf graf--p graf-after--li">Trans people, and trans women of color especially, are under attack in this country. Last year marked the <a href="http://www.cosmopolitan.com/sex-love/a8275568/2016-deadliest-year-trans-people-murder-rate/">deadliest year</a> on record for transgender people, with 27 murders. In 2017, there have already been <a href="https://thinkprogress.org/six-transgender-women-killed-2017-1d3a2ccd988b#.5orytssq2">seven murders</a> and we’re only in the third month.</p> <p class="graf graf--p graf-after--li">Considering trans women’s <a href="http://www.avp.org/storage/documents/ncavp_transhvfactsheet.pdf">risk of sexual violence</a>, trans people’s <a href="http://www.lgbtmap.org/unfair-price-transgender">economic vulnerability</a>, and trans women’s often hostile <a href="http://thecrimereport.org/2014/05/12/2014-05-can-cops-learn-how-to-protect-trans-women/">interactions with police</a>, tons of work must be done to protect and support trans people. As activists continue to organizes and communities continue to discuss, we honor the seven trans women on record who have been killed in 2017.</p>

Blacks and criminal justice system , chicago murders , Chicago Police , Federal judge

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 weeks ago
National 03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 months ago
Music 02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 months ago
National 02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 2 months ago
Music 02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 months ago
National 01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 3 months ago
Entertainment 01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 3 months ago
Entertainment 01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 3 months ago
Music 12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 3 months ago
Entertainment 12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 4 months ago
Music 12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 4 months ago
Music 11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 5 months ago
Music 11.13.16
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 6 months ago
Entertainment 10.24.16
Photos