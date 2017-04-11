8-Year-Old Student One of 3 Killed In San Bernardino School Shooting

Photo by

Features
Home > Features

8-Year-Old Student One of 3 Killed In San Bernardino School Shooting

A second 9-year-old student is in stable condition after a man opened fire in a special education classroom before killing his wife and ending his own life.

Written By: NewsOne Staff

Posted 15 hours ago
Leave a comment

An 8-year-old male student is one of three people killed Monday in a murder-suicide shooting at an elementary school in San Bernardino, California, reports KTLA.

From KTLA:

After being admitted onto the campus of North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, a 53-year-old Riverside man went to his estranged wife’s special education classroom and opened fire Monday, fatally shooting her and striking two students before killing himself, police said.

One of the students, an 8-year-old boy named Jonathan Martinez, died after being rushed to the hospital.

The teacher was identified as Karen Elaine Smith, 53. Her husband was identified as Cedric Anderson of Riverside, also 53. Without saying anything, Anderson quickly opened fire with a large-caliber revolver, killing Smith and striking two students who were standing behind her, according to San Bernardino Police Department Chief Jarrod Burguan.

Police are not sure how many shots were fired, and a 9-year-old student was wounded and listed in stable condition at a local hospital. Authorities locked down the school — which will be closed for at least two days — and students were safely escorted to Cal State University where they united with parents, reports ABC7.

SOURCE: KTLAABC7

SEE ALSO:

Two Female Students Dead Following Shooting At Arizona High School

Atlanta School Shooting Victim’s Mom: My Son Is Not A Bully, He Is A Victim


 

gun control , Murder , San Bernardino shooting , school shooting

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 weeks ago
National 03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 months ago
Music 02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 months ago
National 02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 2 months ago
Music 02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 months ago
National 01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 3 months ago
Entertainment 01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 3 months ago
Entertainment 01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 3 months ago
Music 12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 3 months ago
Entertainment 12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 4 months ago
Music 12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 4 months ago
Music 11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 5 months ago
Music 11.13.16
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 6 months ago
Entertainment 10.24.16
Photos