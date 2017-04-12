Entertainment
Here’s How Chris Brown Feels About Karrueche Allegedly Dating Quavo

Breezy is not pleased.

Chris Brown is allegedly livid that Karrueche is dating Quavo of the Migos. According to TMZ, Quavo and Kae were spotted leaving one of his shows earlier this week and Chris feels “betrayed.” Sources say the singer had both a business and personal relationship with the “Bad & Boujee” rapper and even supported Migos before they became a chart-topping group.

Insiders claim that Brown blames the rapper’s relationship with Kae for the reason why she took out a restraining order against him. Ironically, CB did an interview with Billboard, just before finding out his ex and his homie were dating, calling Migos “my real friends and brothers” and said, “I will never hate on you ni**as.”

Too bad that didn’t last. Quavo has yet to confirm if Karrueche is his Ms. “Bad & Boujee.”

Photos