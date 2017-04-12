Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Gabrielle Union Claps Back At Haters Trying To Police Her Career Choices

See for yourself.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 7 hours ago
Leave a comment

102nd White House Correspondents' Association Dinner - Arrivals

Source: Larry Busacca / Getty


Everyone claims to have a hater or two, but when you’re a star like Gabrielle Union, the hate comes in droves.

The actress took time out of her busy schedule on Tuesday to put a couple of social media gangsters in their place, serving clapback after clapback. It all started when Gab tweeted “All money ain’t good money. My self respect, peace and sanity ain’t up for sale.”

One follower tweeted her back:

But the Being Mary Jane star was not here for his shady comment. She replied:

But it didn’t stop there. Another Twitter user wrote her:

In true Gabby fashion, she responded the a classy clapback, tweeting:

Who knew that Mrs. Wade would be competition for the role of clap back queen, which has been held down by Chrissy Teigen for a long while.  If you didn’t know not to come for Gabrielle Union, now you know.

You’re Going To Wish You Were Invited To Gabrielle Union-Wade’s #SnapbacksAndSneakers Party

8 photos Launch gallery

You’re Going To Wish You Were Invited To Gabrielle Union-Wade’s #SnapbacksAndSneakers Party

Continue reading You’re Going To Wish You Were Invited To Gabrielle Union-Wade’s #SnapbacksAndSneakers Party

You’re Going To Wish You Were Invited To Gabrielle Union-Wade’s #SnapbacksAndSneakers Party

Gabby Union-Wade is celebrating life her way.

Being Mary Jane , clapback , gabrielle union , social media

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 weeks ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 weeks ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 2 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 3 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 3 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 3 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 3 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 4 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 5 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 5 months ago
11.13.16
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 6 months ago
10.24.16
Photos