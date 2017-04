IKEA’s OFFICIAL Opening Date In Columbus

The countdown is officially underway to the opening of IKEA’s Columbus store. The Swedish retailer announced yesterday that its location at I-71 and Gemini Place will open on June Seventh. Shoppers are being invited to begin lining up to be the first inside as early as June Fifth.

source: 24/7 newssource

