This Happened After GOP Pundit Called Trump MLK Of Health Care



Jeffrey Lord, a White conservative CNN pundit, tried it. But Symone Sanders, a Democratic strategist and Trump critic who is African American, set him straight with a quickness.

On Thursday, during an appearance on one of the network’s early morning shows, Lord called President Donald Trump “the Martin Luther King of health care.”

Sanders’ response was fast and spot-on:

“Jeffrey, you do understand that Dr. King was marching for civil rights because people that looked like me were being beaten,” Sanders said. “Dogs were being sicced on them. Basic human rights were being withheld from these people merely because of the color of their skin. So let’s not equate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a humanitarian, a Nobel Peace Prize-winner, to the vagina-grabbing president Donald Trump.”

Some social media users also took umbrage to the comment:

Crazy Jeffrey Lord just compared Trump to MLK Jr-but @SymoneDSanders stood up & said HELL NO! Thank you for your clear and concise response! — Kati Angelini (@ktmoorestown) April 13, 2017

OBSCENE. @POTUS supporter Jeffrey Lord on @CNN @NewDay just called Trump "MLK Jr. of health care." Trump is not the MLK Jr. of anything. — AnneFrankCenter(US) (@AnneFrankCenter) April 13, 2017

‘Y’all are getting played’: Roland Martin says Jeffrey Lord ‘MLK’ fight is exactly what CNN wants https://t.co/M7BcBvOCvf pic.twitter.com/5ZQBY9OWXH — Raw Story (@RawStory) April 14, 2017

Trump and his sycophants are working hard to outshine the innumerable accomplishment of President Barack Obama, but deeds, not words, is what made Obama great. And by deeds, we do not mean to go around blowing up muslim nations to distract attention away from a festering scandal over his campaign’s alleged ties to Russia.

