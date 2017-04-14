This Happened After GOP Pundit Called Trump MLK Of Health Care

"[L]et’s not equate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a humanitarian, a Nobel Peace Prize-winner, to the vagina-grabbing president Donald Trump,” Democratic strategist Symone Sanders said on CNN.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 8 hours ago
Jeffrey Lord, a White conservative CNN pundit, tried it. But Symone Sanders, a Democratic strategist and Trump critic who is African American, set him straight with a quickness.

On Thursday, during an appearance on one of the network’s early morning shows, Lord called President Donald Trump “the Martin Luther King of health care.”

Sanders’ response was fast and spot-on:

Jeffrey, you do understand that Dr. King was marching for civil rights because people that looked like me were being beaten,” Sanders said. “Dogs were being sicced on them. Basic human rights were being withheld from these people merely because of the color of their skin. So let’s not equate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a humanitarian, a Nobel Peace Prize-winner, to the vagina-grabbing president Donald Trump.”

Some social media users also took umbrage to the comment:

Trump and his sycophants are working hard to outshine the innumerable accomplishment of President Barack Obama, but deeds, not words, is what made Obama great.  And by deeds, we do not mean to go around blowing up muslim nations to distract attention away from a festering scandal over his campaign’s alleged ties to Russia.

Watch the video above and sound off in comments.

