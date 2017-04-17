Entertainment
Watch: Geraldo Rivera Responds To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’ Lyrics

The Fox News host clapped back.

Posted 8 hours ago
Kendrick Lamar‘s latest album Damn is still a hot topic — especially when it comes to the people he called out on some of the songs.

On “Yah,” K. Dot blasted TV personality Geraldo Rivera, rapping “Fox News wanna use my name for percentage. Somebody tell Geraldo this n***a got some ambition.” The shade comes as a response to statements Rivera made on Fox News regarding the rapper following his controversial “Alright” performance at the 2015 BET Awards.

On Friday, Rivera responded to Kendrick in a 18-minute Facebook video, saying, “Aside from Drake, in my opinion, [Lamar is] probably the best hip-hop artist out there today. [However] I think too much of hip-hop, too much of rap in the last couple of decades has really portrayed the cops as the enemy, as the occupying army in the ghetto, in the inner city, in the urban centers. It’s an us against them where this very popular, powerful art form, this poetry, is being used to really set young people, young minorities — Black and Latinos, principally — against the officers who are sworn to protect them.”

He continued on ranting, “[Hip-hop is] the worst role model. It’s the worst example. It’s the most negative possible message. And what’s the point of it? I mean, you sell records. I get that. You sell records. I get that this stuff is, you know, popular, but it avoids the central reality, just as Black Lives Matter avoids the central reality. I know that the real danger to real Black men and real brown men now is that their role model will sing about cops being killers and the system being stacked and there’s no chance of advancement and all the rest of it.”

As for where his relationship with K. Dot stands now, Rivera added, “I have no beef with Kendrick Lamar, anyone else in the business, but if you don’t have a positive attitude, you’re dooming yourself to a life that you profess to despise.”

Kendrick Lamar said what he said, and we’re pretty sure he’s unbothered by the video response. Check it out above.

Epic Reactions To Kendrick Lamar's 'Damn'

Kendrick Lamar dropped his highly anticipated album <em>Damn</em> on Friday and the Internet just can't stop talking about it. The rapper's fourth project touches on everything from Donald Trump to FOX News. Check out some of the best tweets about the K. Dot's hot new album.

Photos