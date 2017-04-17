Drake Accuses Country Club Of Racial Profiling During Coachella Trip

It’s not often that you hear a star as big as as Drake throwing around terms like racial profiling — but Drizzy’s latest ordeal has the rapper screaming prejudice.
On Monday, after a fun weekend in Coachella, the 6 God posted an Instagram message, criticizing a private country club called, The Madison Club, for allegedly racially profiling him and his crew. He posted, and deleted a picture of the club’s logo and the caption, “The most offensive place I have ever stayed at in my life with staff who pick and choose who they are going to accommodate based on racial profiling ?? #Coachella.”
Drake’s post and delete proves that regardless of fortune and fame, nothing can prevent you being discriminated against as a person of color. It definitely got the attention of the club because they commented on Drizzy’s post:
Damage control in full effect.
