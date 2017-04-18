National
How a McDonald’s in Erie Played a Role in the End of the Facebook Killer Manhunt

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 21 hours ago
McDonalds Logo in China

Source: Zhang Peng / Getty


ERIE, PA (WOIO) –

The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald’s drive-thru Tuesday and shot himself in the head moments after workers called 9-1-1.

Police had been searching for Steve Stephens, 37, of the Cleveland area, since Sunday.

He shot himself after an alert citizen working at a McDonald’s restaurant on Buffalo Street in Erie, PA called police.

Henry Sayers, a McDonald’s employee tells our investigative team that Stephens rolled through the drive-thru and ordered a 20 piece Chicken McNuggets and a basket of fries. Sayers says he “acted normal” and there would have been no of way of knowing it was him unless he was on television.

The alert McDonald’s drive-thru employee recognized Stephens while taking his order, and immediately dialed 9-1-1. Sayers says they weren’t 100 percent sure it was him, but called 9-1-1 anyways. The McDonald’s employees knew he might be in the area because of the report that his cell phone ping was picked up in Erie.

Sayers says that Stephens exited the drive-thru and pulled right out onto Buffalo Street, that’s when police lights started flashing and a chase began. The chase lasted for two miles before Stephens took his life.

In an interview with GoErie.com, the McDonald’s manager later reported that while calling 9-1-1, workers told Stephens they were waiting for his fries and he’d have to wait a moment. Stephens said he didn’t have time, and left the restaurant drive-thru without them.


Article and Video Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

Picture Courtesy of Zhang Peng and Getty Images

Photos