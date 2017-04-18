National
Home > National

Facebook To Modify Content Review Policy After Fatal Cleveland Shooting Sparks Outrage

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 21 hours ago
Leave a comment
GERMANY-FACEBOOK

Source: TOBIAS SCHWARZ / Getty

Several Facebook Live videos posted by confessed killer Steve Stephens launched a riptide of fear locally and abroad, prompting critique from social media users.

 

On Monday, Facebook announced intentions to implement new content review policies after a video posted on Easter Sunday captured the shooting death of Robert Godwin Sr., a 74-year-old Cleveland resident.

Facebook’s Vice President of Global Operations, Justin Osofsky, released a statement announcing the platform’s intentions to modify processes, and addressed why several videos posted by Steve Stephens, Godwin’s confessed killer, remained on the site hours after the shooting.

“As a result of this terrible series of events, we are reviewing our reporting flows to be sure people can report videos and other material that violates our standards as easily and quickly as possible,” Osofsky’s statement reads. “In this case, we did not receive a report about the first video, and we only received a report about the second video — containing the shooting — more than an hour and 45 minutes after it was posted. We received reports about the third video, containing the man’s live confession, only after it had ended.”

Stephens, a 37-year-old Cleveland man released a series of disturbing videos Sunday on Facebook–the first announced his intentions to kill, a second video showed Godwin’s death, while a third video captured his confessional and a proclamation of more killings. The videos launched a riptide of fear locally and abroad, prompting critique from social media users who felt the platform lacked urgency in removing the videos.

Stephens has since taken his life during a brief police chase in Erie, PA after being on the run following the murder of Godwin.

You can read Ofosky’s full statement here.

SOURCE: Variety

RELATED LINKS:

No, Joy Lane Is Not To Blame For Steve Stephens’ Actions

Cleveland Facebook Shooting Victim’s Family Remembers Him: ‘He Was A Good Man’

Manhunt For Facebook Killer Widens To 5 States

 

ARTICLE FROM: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of Variety, HelloBeautiful, and 93.1 WZAK-FM Cleveland

Picture Courtesy of Tobias Schwarz, Getty Images, and HelloBeautiful

Too Cute! John Legend and Chrissy Celebrate Daughter Luna 1st Bday [Photos]

12 photos Launch gallery

Too Cute! John Legend and Chrissy Celebrate Daughter Luna 1st Bday [Photos]

Continue reading Too Cute! John Legend and Chrissy Celebrate Daughter Luna 1st Bday [Photos]

Too Cute! John Legend and Chrissy Celebrate Daughter Luna 1st Bday [Photos]

Cleveland , Facebook , steve stephens

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 day ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 weeks ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 1 month ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 3 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 3 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 3 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 3 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 4 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 4 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 4 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 5 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 5 months ago
11.13.16
Photos