Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Jackie Christie’s Daughter Drags Her Mom Over Evelyn Lozada Beef

'Basketball Wives' premeried last night and the drama was epic.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment

The Paley Center For Media Presents 'Planet Rock: The Story of Hip-Hop & the Crack Generation'

Source: John W. Ferguson / Getty


Sunday night’s season premiere of Basketball Wives addressed many issues that viewers of the show didn’t even know existed.

One tidbit of drama that came to the surface was Jackie Christie‘s beef with returning star Evelyn Lozada. As you may recall, Jackie’s daughter Takari created a GoFundMe page where she asked patrons to donate money after her son was severely burned. Evelyn donated the entire $3,500 amount to Takari, which left a bad taste in Jackie’s mouth.

In the scene where Jackie confronted Evelyn, she claimed that she knew about Takari’s needs and she was taking care of it. But Takari tells a different story, tweeting:

 After Jackie claimed she took care of Takari for 27 years, she tweeted:

She even dragged Evelyn back in the drama:

Jackie still insists that Takari’s claims about her being a bad mom are all lies. Catch Basketball Wives Sundays on VH1.

"Basketball Wives: L.A." Stars Attend Fourth Season Premiere Viewing Event In Hollywood

9 photos Launch gallery

"Basketball Wives: L.A." Stars Attend Fourth Season Premiere Viewing Event In Hollywood

Continue reading “Basketball Wives: L.A.” Stars Attend Fourth Season Premiere Viewing Event In Hollywood

"Basketball Wives: L.A." Stars Attend Fourth Season Premiere Viewing Event In Hollywood

Basketball wives , evelyn lozada , go fund me , jackie christie , takari , twitter

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 day ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 weeks ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 1 month ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 3 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 3 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 3 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 3 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 4 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 4 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 4 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 5 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 5 months ago
11.13.16
Photos