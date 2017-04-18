Jackie Christie’s Daughter Drags Her Mom Over Evelyn Lozada Beef

Sunday night’s season premiere of Basketball Wives addressed many issues that viewers of the show didn’t even know existed.
One tidbit of drama that came to the surface was Jackie Christie‘s beef with returning star Evelyn Lozada. As you may recall, Jackie’s daughter Takari created a GoFundMe page where she asked patrons to donate money after her son was severely burned. Evelyn donated the entire $3,500 amount to Takari, which left a bad taste in Jackie’s mouth.
In the scene where Jackie confronted Evelyn, she claimed that she knew about Takari’s needs and she was taking care of it. But Takari tells a different story, tweeting:
After Jackie claimed she took care of Takari for 27 years, she tweeted:
She even dragged Evelyn back in the drama:
Jackie still insists that Takari’s claims about her being a bad mom are all lies. Catch Basketball Wives Sundays on VH1.
