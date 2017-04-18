Morgan Freeman Set To Produce Rodney King Docuseries

Morgan Freeman is slated to produce a docuseries about the complicated life of Rodney King, whose life was forever changed during a fateful night in March 1991.
King and the surrounding events following the controversial verdict in his police brutality case is one of the most polarizing and historical events within the last 25 years. Sadly, after the media attention from the case died down, King continued to have struggles and passed away in 2012 at the young age of 47.
Freeman will produce the project through his production company, Revelations Entertainment. The forthcoming untitled project will be a multi-part limited series.
Variety reports:
The project will explore King through his own words in the intimate, home video-style footage: his youth with an alcoholic father, navigating behind-the-scenes turmoil during his civil trial, and his life post-trial dealing with his injuries and his status as a reluctant civil rights figure.
In partnership with director Sheldon Wilson (“Once Upon a Crime”), they’ve acquired the rights to over 20 hours of newly discovered, never-before-seen video of Rodney King, filmed over a 12-year period before his death in 2012. The footage was filmed by Dennis McDougal and Ira Abrams.
King’s surviving family members are working with the producers and will appear on camera, many for the first time, including his daughters, brother, sister, and his first wife. Others interviewed include his attorneys, Steven Lerman and Milton Grimes, as well as close friends Reverend Al Sharpton and Dr. Drew Pinsky.
Freeman’s producing partner Lori McCreary discussed the intention behind the docuseries and what she hopes audiences take away from the project, stating “Our company is about revealing the truth, and we thought this would be a great way to reveal the truth about who this man was. We’ve had such a narrow view of who he was. There’s so much more to the story. I’m excited to finally be able to reveal the truth.”
McCreary goes on to say that in the coming weeks the project will be pitched to several television networks, including A&E, Amazon, CNN, HBO and Netflix.
SOURCE: Variety
