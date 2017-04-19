Aaron Hernandez Commits Suicide in Prison

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
CNN is reporting that Former NFL player Aaron Hernandez was found dead in his cell this morning (April 19th).  Hernandez was found in his cell hanged in his cell by a corrections officer at approximately 3:05am.  Hernandez was rushed to UMASS Leominster where he was pronounced dead at 4:07am.

It is being reported thatHernandez was in a single cell in general population.  He used a bed sheet to hang himself from his cell window.  It is also being reported thatHernandez attempted to block his cell door with objects.

Last week Hernandez received a not guilty verdict on two first-degree murder charges.  Hernandez was already life without parole for a prior murder case.  He was 27 years old.



