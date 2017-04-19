Here’s Why Aaron Hernandez’s Lawyer Thinks The His Death Could Be Murder

Aaron Hernandez was pronounced dead on Wednesday morning just days after being found not guilty on double murder chargers.

The shocking death was deemed a suicide but the former NFL star’s lawyer Jose Baez isn’t buying it. TMZ reports that Baez has launched an investigation on behalf of Hernandez’s family as they’re not convinced that Aaron committed suicide. The attorney, who just got a not guilty verdict for Aaron in the double murder case, believes this could be a murder either by inmates or the folks who run the prison.

Baez says that the family is “devastated” and does not believe Aaron was in a frame of mind to take his own life. He said in a statement, “The family and legal team is shocked and surprised at the news of Aaron’s death. There were no conversations or correspondence from Aaron to his family or legal team that would have indicated anything like this was possible. Aaron was looking forward to an opportunity for a second chance to prove his innocence. Those who love and care about him are heartbroken and determined to find the truth surrounding his untimely death.”

Baez was also set to represent Hernandez in appealing his murder conviction in the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd. We’ll keep you posted on the latest developments.