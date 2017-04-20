Apparently Deranged Stalker Begs Malia Obama To Marry Him

Photo by

Apparently Deranged Stalker Begs Malia Obama To Marry Him

A man who tried getting into the White House in the past now follows the former first daughter in New York.

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 9 hours ago
New York City police are considering whether to file stalking or harassment charges against Jair Nilton Cardoso who has allegedly been following former first daughter Malia Obama, recently showing up at the office where she interns, the New York Daily News reports.

From The Daily News:

Secret Service agents detained a Brooklyn man who slithered into a Tribeca building where former President Obama’s daughter Malia interns — and begged the 18-year-old to marry him.

Jair Nilton Cardoso showed up on the fourth floor of the building on April 10, held up a sign in an office window and loudly begged for her hand in marriage, sources said.

The agents recognized Cardoso as a man who had repeatedly tried to get into the White House in the past, sources said. They told him to leave the Tribeca building and to leave her alone, sources said.

Clearly he didn’t get the message.

Two days later Cardoso, 30, followed Malia out of a building in the West Village where she also interns, sources said.

The Daily News reported that secret service agents interviewed Cardoso at his Brooklyn home on April 13 and determined that he’s mentally ill. They took him for a hospital evaluation before reporting him on April 18 to a Manhattan police precinct.

Police officials told the newspaper that Cardoso has no prior criminal record in the city but declined to share anymore information.

SOURCE:  New York Daily News

Photos