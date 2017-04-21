Here’s How George Lopez And D.L. Hughley Honored Charlie Murphy

To be sure the the comedian’s legacy lives on, George Lopez and D.L. Hughley got permanent tributes of their late friend. Both comedy legends stopped by Fun City Tattoo in New York City to get Charlie’s famous nickname, “Darkness” inked on their hands.

Charlie Murphy got the nickname from Rick James back in 2004, which he revealed on the infamous “Hollywood Stories” segment on Chapelle’s Show. Lopez took to Instagram to show off his new ink. See below:

Eternal #Darkness is spreading 👊 @funcitytattoo @bigstevenyc we honor @therealcharliemurphy @comedygetdown @comedygetdownbet @eddiegriffin @cedtheentertainer #thatswhatsup A post shared by George 🇲🇽 Lopez (@georgelopez) on Apr 20, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

Other attendees of Charlie Murphy’s funeral service included Dave Chappelle, Cedric The Entertainer, Eddie Griffin and Donnell Rawlings.