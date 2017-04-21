Entertainment
Here’s How George Lopez And D.L. Hughley Honored Charlie Murphy

Written By: Nia Noelle

Charlie Murphy was finally laid to rest on Wednesday, after losing his battle with leukemia earlier this month.

To be sure the the comedian’s legacy lives on, George Lopez and D.L. Hughley got permanent tributes of their late friend. Both comedy legends stopped by Fun City Tattoo in New York City to get Charlie’s famous nickname, “Darkness” inked on their hands.

Charlie Murphy got the nickname from Rick James back in 2004, which he revealed on the infamous “Hollywood Stories” segment on Chapelle’s Show. Lopez took to Instagram to show off his new ink. See below:

Other attendees of Charlie Murphy’s funeral service included Dave Chappelle, Cedric The Entertainer, Eddie Griffin and Donnell Rawlings.

Sadly, comedian <strong>Charlie Murphy</strong> passed away on Wednesday after losing his battle with leukemia. Celebs and fans were shocked by the devastating news and took to social media to share their condolences. The funny man made a name for himself in Hollywood while his brother, <strong>Eddie Murphy</strong>, was the biggest comedic star on the planet. Charlie's legacy will live on forever. Check out heartwarming posts from some of Charlie's famous friends and loyal fans below. R.I.P. to the legend.

