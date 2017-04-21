Family Ties: Jaden And Willow Smith Are Starting A Rock Band

The Smith family proved a long time ago that there’s nothing they can’t do.
From music to movies, the family continues to embark on new ventures that keeps fans on their toes. Jaden Smith recently announced on social media that he and sister Willow are starting a rock band along with his girlfriend Odessa Adlon. The 18-year-old mastermind took to Twitter to give fans a taste of the new music they have in store.
However, he reassured fans that his dreams of being a “K Pop” star are still alive and well.
Just like his famous parents, Jaden is out here working. He also announced that he’s dropping two new videos for tracks from his upcoming debut studio album Syre.
It looks like Jaden Smith is gearing up to take over the second half of 2017. Watch out Drake.
40 Pictures Of Jaden Smith Doing Things
40 photos Launch gallery
40 Pictures Of Jaden Smith Doing Things
1. Jaden Smith hugging Kylie Jenner because she used to be his bae.Source:Getty 1 of 40
2. Jaden Smith playing patty cake with Jackie Chan.Source:Getty 2 of 40
3. Jaden Smith sitting on a bush.Source:Getty 3 of 40
4. Jaden Smith stretching out his hamstring.Source:Getty 4 of 40
5. Jaden Smith on his iPhone 6Plus. That's a big ass 6Plus, right?Source:Getty 5 of 40
6. Jaden Smith really enthused about being with the rest of his family.Source:Getty 6 of 40
7. Jaden Smith in a karate pose. Hy-Ya.Source:Getty 7 of 40
8. Jaden Smith sliding in your girl's DMs.Source:Getty 8 of 40
9. Jaden Smith geeking out about riding on a golf cart.Source:Getty 9 of 40
10. Jaden Smith checking his super important voice messages.Source:Getty 10 of 40
11. Jaden Smith promoting Black Power.Source:Getty 11 of 40
12. Jaden Smith being star struck by T.I. while hugging Jay Z.Source:Getty 12 of 40
13. Jaden Smith crying on Drake's shirt because he was so taken aback by the rapper's MTV performance.Source:Getty 13 of 40
14. Jaden Smith learning how to box from his father.Source:Getty 14 of 40
15. Jaden Smith in his b-boy stance.Source:Getty 15 of 40
16. Jaden Smith throwing a ton of invisible flames at all of us.Source:Getty 16 of 40
17. Jaden Smith trying to bend it like Beckham.Source:Getty 17 of 40
18. Jaden Smith leaving AJ hanging on the red carpet.Source:Getty 18 of 40
19. Jaden Smith imitating a Mexican jumping bean.Source:Getty 19 of 40
20. Jaden Smith standing on a Russian spaceship's wing.Source:Getty 20 of 40
21. Jaden Smith on an escalator pointing down at a puddle of poodle tears.Source:Getty 21 of 40
22. Jaden Smith chucking the deuces.Source:Getty 22 of 40
23. Jaden Smith making Kendall Jenner almost shoot milk out her nose from laughing so hard.Source:Getty 23 of 40
24. Jaden Smith running top speed for no apparent reason.Source:Splash News 24 of 40
25. Jaden Smith putting a necklace on his bae.Source:Splash News 25 of 40
26. Jaden Smith running down a grassy hill in a see-through mesh shirt.Source:Splash News 26 of 40
27. Jaden Smith riding a scooter suitcase.Source:Splash News 27 of 40
28. Jaden Smith riding shotgun with skinny-lipped Kylie Jenner.Source:Splash News 28 of 40
29. Jaden Smith dressed up as Iron Man while on a date with the old Kylie Jenner.Source:Splash News 29 of 40
30. Jaden Smith playing ring around the rosie, but the rosie is Kylie Jenner.Source:Splash News 30 of 40
31. Jaden Smith being totally mesmerized by the size of Jay Z's lips.Source:Getty 31 of 40
32. Jaden Smith spitting hot bars with his sister Willow.Source:Getty 32 of 40
33. Jaden Smith doing duck lips.Source:Getty 33 of 40
34. Jaden Smith with his woes.Source:Getty 34 of 40
35. Jaden Smith signing his name on a picture of himself.Source:Getty 35 of 40
36. Jaden Smith making a bunch of kids' days by taking selfies with someone else's phone.Source:Getty 36 of 40
37. Jaden Smith really charged up to take a picture with a young fan.Source:Getty 37 of 40
38. Jaden Smith sticking out his tongue saying, "Nanna Nanna Nanna, I'm with Hannibal Buress and Justin Bieber."Source:Getty 38 of 40
39. Jaden Smith walking around dressed as Iron Man.Source:Getty 39 of 40
40. Jaden Smith being a wild boy.Source:Getty 40 of 40
