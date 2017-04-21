Entertainment
Family Ties: Jaden And Willow Smith Are Starting A Rock Band

Listen to a sneak peek of their music.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
Willow Smith, Jaden Smith

The Smith family proved a long time ago that there’s nothing they can’t do.

From music to movies, the family continues to embark on new ventures that keeps fans on their toes. Jaden Smith recently announced on social media that he and sister Willow are starting a rock band along with his girlfriend Odessa Adlon. The 18-year-old mastermind took to Twitter to give fans a taste of the new music they have in store.

However, he reassured fans that his dreams of being a “K Pop” star are still alive and well.

Just like his famous parents, Jaden is out here working. He also announced that he’s dropping two new videos for tracks from his upcoming debut studio album Syre.

It looks like Jaden Smith is gearing up to take over the second half of 2017. Watch out Drake.

Photos