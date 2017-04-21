Family Ties: Jaden And Willow Smith Are Starting A Rock Band

The Smith family proved a long time ago that there’s nothing they can’t do.

From music to movies, the family continues to embark on new ventures that keeps fans on their toes. Jaden Smith recently announced on social media that he and sister Willow are starting a rock band along with his girlfriend Odessa Adlon. The 18-year-old mastermind took to Twitter to give fans a taste of the new music they have in store.

This Is A Clip From A Rock Band I'm Starting pic.twitter.com/H143TVtcDf — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) April 20, 2017

Yes Odessa Is In The Band So Is Willow. — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) April 20, 2017

However, he reassured fans that his dreams of being a “K Pop” star are still alive and well.

And Yes I Will Be Dropping A K Pop Single In The Next 4 Months. — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) April 20, 2017

Just like his famous parents, Jaden is out here working. He also announced that he’s dropping two new videos for tracks from his upcoming debut studio album Syre.

And Yes I Have 2 Videos Dropping In The Next Month. #Syre #Batman #WatchMe — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) April 20, 2017

It looks like Jaden Smith is gearing up to take over the second half of 2017. Watch out Drake.