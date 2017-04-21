Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Report: Aaron Hernandez Left A Note For His Gay Lover In Prison

Now the alleged partner is on suicide watch.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment
Aaron Hernandez Indicted On Murder Charge

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

 

More news is beginning to surface following Aaron Hernandez‘s reported suicide. After the ex-Patriots player was found hung by his bed sheets in his single-inmate cell, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office discovered three handwritten suicide notes next to a Bible. While the content of the letters has yet to be revealed, a source connected to the investigation told DailyMail.com that the letters were addressed to Hernandez’s fiancée Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, their four-year-old daughter Avielle, and an unnamed “gay prison lover.”

The said lover was reportedly the last person in contact with Hernandez before he died. Reportedly, he is now under strict suicide watch at the jail.

RELATED: Aaron Hernandez Commits Suicide in Prison

Sources say that Hernandez, who was serving life in prison for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd, gave most of his personal belongings to other inmates. His brain is set to be donated by his family to Boston University to determine if he suffered from CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy), which could reveal if head injuries during his football career caused the medical condition.

Our condolences go out to Hernandez’s family and friends.



Aaron Hernandez , gay lover

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 days ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 weeks ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 1 month ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 3 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 3 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 3 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 3 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 4 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 4 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 4 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 5 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 5 months ago
11.13.16
Photos