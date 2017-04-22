‘Let Black People Go:’ Fresno Shooting Spree Suspect Yells In Court

Kori Ali Muhammad also demanded reparations for Blacks before a judge ordered a psychiatric evaluation.

A Fresno County judge ordered a psychiatric evaluation for suspected shooting spree killer Kori Ali Muhammad after he yelled in court to “Let Black people go” Friday, reports The Fresno Bee.

From The Fresno Bee

Muhammad, wearing shackles and a yellow jail jumpsuit, made his first Fresno County Superior Court appearance since the deadly shootings of the past week, but the proceedings were suspended after the defendant’s outburst. He yelled: “Let black people go and reparations.”

Muhammad’s mental competency was questioned by his attorney, Eric Christensen of the Public Defender’s Office. Judge W. Kent Hamlin ordered a psychiatric evaluation and rescheduled Muhammad’s arraignment for May 12.

…A criminal complaint accuses Muhammad of murder in the April 13 shooting death of motel security guard Carl Allen Williams III. He also is accused of the attempted murder that night of security guard Oscar Menjivar. Police say Muhammad was the gunman in a shooting rampage Tuesday morning in central Fresno that left three men dead.

Hamlin set Muhammad’s bail at $2.6 million, reports The Associated Press.

SOURCE: The Fresno Bee, Atlanta Black Star

