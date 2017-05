Mary J Bliges CONFIRMS Kendu Cheated with “#BeckyWithTheGoodHair”!

Last night, VH1 aired Mary J. Blige “The Making Of: Strength of a Woman” documentary that revealed that Kendu Mary’s estranged husband cheated during their marriage.

During the documentary, the Queen was sitting in a studio session with singer-songwriter Ne-Yo when she revealed 28-year-old up-and-coming artist named Starshell as her Becky with the good hair.

Considering the songtress was once on Mary’s Matriarch Entertainment Record label and she also lived in Mary & Kendu’s guest house we can pretty much put the pieces together easily. Her name was beeped out during the show but you can be the judge of the shade.

Check it out here on THEYBF’s Instagram.

