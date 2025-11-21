Radio One Cincinnati, in partnership with Metro, presents Stuff the Bus sponsored by Anthem. Help us fill a standard-sized Metro bus with toys to give back to our local families in need this holiday season. All donations will be given to Cincinnati Recreation Center.

Here’s how you can help: Pull up to one of our three Stuff the Bus Walmart location drop-off events between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. on the following days:

11/29 – Redbank | 4000 Red Bank Rd

12/6 – Evendale | 2801 Cunningham Rd

12/13 – West Chester | 8288 Cincinnati Dayton Rd

Donations will also be accepted in the lobby of the Radio One Cincinnati One Centennial office building Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. from November 24th through December 12th. Located at 705 Central Ave.

Let’s make a difference in the lives of many families this holiday season with Radio One Cincinnati’s Stuff the Bus in partnership with Metro, presented by Anthem, and our onsite donation host Walmart!

