Martin Lawrence: Y’all Still Know What It Is! Tour

  • Date/time: May 2
RADIO ONE Cincinnati PRESENTS Martin Lawrence
The legendary Martin Lawrence is headed to the Queen City!

Radio One Cincinnati Presents Martin Lawrence: Y’all Still Know What It Is! Tour

Going down May 2nd at the Taft Theatre!

PRESALE start February 19th 10am-10pm; MUST BE subscribed to mailing list to receive code!

Get your tickets here: https://martinlawrenceontour.com/

Keep it locked for chances to win 👀


Martin Lawrence: Y’all Still Know What It Is! Tour was originally published on wiznation.com

