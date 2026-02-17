- Date/time: May 2
The legendary Martin Lawrence is headed to the Queen City!
Radio One Cincinnati Presents Martin Lawrence: Y’all Still Know What It Is! Tour
Going down May 2nd at the Taft Theatre!
PRESALE start February 19th 10am-10pm; MUST BE subscribed to mailing list to receive code!
Get your tickets here: https://martinlawrenceontour.com/
Keep it locked for chances to win 👀
- Backstage Pass: We Them Ones Cincinnati Valentine’s Takeover
- Nolan Williams Jr.'s "Just Like Selma" Ignites a Movement for Black History Month's 100th Anniversary
- Spotlight Lounge in Northside to Close After Deadly Weekend Shooting
- Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: February 17, 2026
- Civil Rights Leader Jesse Jackson Dies At 84
- Reverend Jesse Jackson Has Died At 84
- Rest In Power: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Towering Titan Of The Civil Rights Movement & Rainbow PUSH Founder, Dies At 84
- Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026
- Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium
- Miami RedHawks rank 22nd in new AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll
Martin Lawrence: Y’all Still Know What It Is! Tour was originally published on wiznation.com
More from 100.3