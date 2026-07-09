Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live From Fountain Square

Source: Creative Services / Radio One Cincinnati

The countdown has started for Cincinnati Music Festival and the Rickey Smiley Morning Show crew is OTW!

Join your favorite morning show LIVE on Fountain Square Thursday, July 23rd & Friday, July 24th 6am-10am.

You don’t wanna miss this… IYKYK!

Get ready to experience three unforgettable days of music, culture, and community at the 2026 Cincinnati Music Festival, happening July 23–25 at Paycor Stadium!

MORE: Everything You Missed at the Cincinnati Music Festival [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

This massive three-day R&B, Soul, and Hip-Hop event, presented by P&G, will be headlined by Mary J. Blige and Charlie Wilson.

2026 Lineup and Schedule

Thursday, July 23 (East Club Lounge): Hip-Hop Tribute block party featuring Talib Kweli, DJ Spinderella, Hi-Tek, and DJ Vader.

Friday, July 24 (Paycor Stadium): Charlie Wilson, Nelly, Tyrese, Ledisi, and 803 Fresh.

Saturday, July 25 (Paycor Stadium): Mary J. Blige, Trey Songz, SWV, Doug E. Fresh, and Heatwave.

Don’t miss out, get your 2-day passes and single-day tickets here.