Stuff the Bus 12/17

RADIO ONE CINCINNATI IN PARTNERSHIP WITH METRO-SORTA PRESENTS STUFF THE BUS SPONSORED BY THE LAW OFFICES OF BLAKE MAISLIN & CARESOURCE.

HELP US FILL A STANDARD SIZED METRO BUS WITH TOYS AND NON-PERISHABLE FOOD ITEMS TO GIVE BACK TO OUR LOCAL FAMILIES IN NEED THIS HOLIDAY SEASON THRU THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY. HERE’S HOW YOU CAN HELP, PULL UP TO ONE OF OUR THREE (3) STUFF THE BUS KROGER LOCATION DROP OFF EVENTS BETWEEN 10AM-3PM ON THE FOLLOWING DAYS:

12/17 – ANDERSON TOWNSHIP –7580 BEECHMONT AVE.

DONATIONS WILL ALSO BE ACCEPTED IN THE LOBBY OF THE RADIO ONE CINCINNATI ONE CENTENNIAL OFFICE BUILDING MONDAY THRU FRIDAY BETWEEN 930AM-530PM LOCATED AT 705 CENTRAL AVE. LET’S HELP MAKE A DIFFERENCE IN THE LIVES OF MANY CAA FAMILIES THIS HOLIDAY SEASON WITH RADIO ONE CINCINNATI’S STUFF THE BUS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH METRO-SORTA PRESENTED BY THE LAW OFFICES OF BLAKE MAISLIN AND CARESOURCE AND OUT ONSITE DONATION HOST KROGER.