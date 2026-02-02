Listen Live
Ultimate Big Game Watch Party

  • Date/time: Feb 8, 6:00pm to 10:00pm
  • Venue: Element Eatery
  • Address: 5350 Medpace Way, Cincinnati, Ohio
RADIO ONE CINCINNATI THE ULTIMATE BIG GAME WATCH PARTY
Source: Creative Services / Radio One Cincinnati

101.1 The WIZ and 100.3 Cincy’s R&B Station is taking over Element Eatery for the Ultimate Big Game Watch Party!

It all goes down Sunday, February 8th from 6-10 PM.

Big screens, good energy, ticket giveaways, and your chance to win ONE of TWO 50-inch flat-screen TVs, courtesy of Epic Records!

Watch the game, hang out, grab food and drinks, and catch the vibes all night! No tickets required.

Pull up on us February 8th at Element Eatery, 5350 Medpace Way!


Ultimate Big Game Watch Party was originally published on wiznation.com

