10 Facts About Hezekiah Walker You Probably Didn’t Know

Posted 14 hours ago

You may know gospel star Hezekiah Walker for his internationally renowned song “Every Praise” or from one his Grammy award winning albums, “Love Is Live” or “Live In Atlanta At Morehouse.”

But beyond his music, there is a lot more to Bishop Walker. Like did you know he went to college before becoming a singer?

Check out the list below to learn some more fun facts you may not know about the Bishop.

Hezekiah Walker will be performing with Charles Jenkins, Lecrae and Jekalyn Carr for “A Night of Inspiration” on July 2, 2020. The exclusive event includes a concert, after party and a VIP Experience. For more details visit here.

1. He’s studious!

Before becoming a gospel star, Hezekiah studied sociology at Long Island University. Walker also attended the Hugee Theological Seminary and the New York School of the Bible.

2. Empire State of Mind!

Hezekiah was born in Brooklyn, New York. 

3. He’s a Christmas baby!

Well sort of. Hezekiah was born on December 24, 1962 on Christmas Eve. 

4. Hip-Hop’s Pastor!

Hezekiah has been nicknamed “Hip-Hop’s Pastor” because of his connection to the Hip-Hop community. In the past, the likes of Diddy reportedly attended service at his church. In 2019, he was honored by hip-hop icons Rakim, Big Daddy Kane and others in NYC for his music achievements. 

5. He sings… and serves!

Walker is the head pastor at the Love Fellowship Tabernacle in Brooklyn, NY. The church was founded in November 1993.

6. He’s a dad!

Hezekiah has an adult daughter named KyAsia Walker. 

7. “Every Praise” is bigger than you think!

“Every Praise” has a whopping 76m + views on YouTube.  It also peaked at #1 on the Billboard 200. 

8. Chance The Rapper is a fan!

Hezekiah performed at Chance the Rapper’s wedding. 

9. He’s a grandpa!

Hezekiah has a granddaughter named Raielle.

10. He’s a chart topper!

Hezekiah has recorded 8 Billboard 200 albums and he’s got 6 top 10 hits. 

