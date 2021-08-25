HomeArts & Entertainment

20 Rare Aaliyah Photos To Remember The R&B Princess We Lost 20 Years Ago Today

Posted 14 hours ago

Today, August 25, 2021, marks two complete decades since the world lost a true trailblazer in music, Hollywood and the fashion world alike when 22-year-old R&B singer/actress Aaliyah Dana Haughton was killed in an unfortunate plane crash.

The 20 years since her untimely passing have been filled with countless tributes from peers, predecessors and successors in the music industry, in addition to special projects made to give her loyal fanbase something to keep their idol’s memory alive and burning bright.

However, a surprising factor that’s also kept Aaliyah on the minds of many over the years are photographers that’ve randomly shared never-before-seen photos they took of her in the past and fans that reveal rare candid shots they took with the Princess of R&B simply as she was being her signature street-but-sweet persona.

To celebrate the life and legacy of a musician that NME Magazine referred to in a July 2001 cover story as “The Next Queen Of Pop,” we decided to take a moment today to round up some of the most beautiful, breathtaking images caught of Aaliyah that capture her ethereal spirit both inside and out.

From those who handled photography on her final two albums like Marc Baptiste (One In A Million) to Jonathan Mannion (Aaliyah), all the way to fan groups that are pulling rares from out the archives, we hope you enjoy this photographic memory of a star who’s light will continue to shine on for another 20 years and counting.

R.I.P. forever, Aaliyah! Keep scrolling to check out 20 rare pictures of Baby Girl to commemorate the anniversary of a fateful day 20 years ago that many will surely never forget:

1. 1994

via @re_re_turn

 

2. 1995

via @favouritethingsbyazzizz

3. 1997

via @aaliyah_archives

 

4. 1996

via @dhagren

 

5. 2000

via @billboard

Image: Albert Watson

6. 1996

via @aaliyah_archives

Image: Marc Baptiste

7. 1994

via @actor_robert_house

8. 1997

via @dleestyle

9. 1995

via @joemajor01

 

10. 1996

via @delacruzofficial

 

11. 1997

via @aaliyahalways

 

12. 1997

via @arnoldshoots

 

13. 1996

via @delacruzofficial

 

14. 2000

via @favouritethingsbyazzizz

Image: Albert Watson

 

15. 1998

via @favouritethingsbyazzizz

 

16. 2001

via @sctr.co.uk

17. 1995

via @ultimate.aaliyah

 

18. 2001

via @hbsauce14

19. 1996

via @marcbaptistephoto

 

20. 2001

via @jonathanmannion

