22 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

1. Gynnya McMillen
Gynnya McMillen, 16, died on Jan. 11 in a cell at Lincoln Village Juvenile Detention Center in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. The Kentucky State Medical Examiner has ruled that she had a rare genetic disorder that caused an irregular heartbeat.
2. Kindra Chapman
Kindra Chapman, 18, was found dead in her Homewood, Alabama jail cell on July 14, 2015. Officials claim she committed suicide by hanging herself with a bed sheet.
3. Miriam Carey
Miriam Carey was a 34-year-old woman driving with her daughter. After making a U-turn at a police checkpoint in Washington, D.C., she was shot to death by police.
4. Darnesha Harris
Darnesha, 16, died on Dec. 2, 2012 in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana after a cop fired two shots into the vehicle she was driving.