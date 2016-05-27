22 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody was originally published on newsone.com

1. Gynnya McMillen Official: Detention staff used martial arts on Gynnya McMillen https://t.co/DUcYkAb2g8 via @cbsnews#GynnyaMcMillan — Wiltshire (@SocialIssueNews) January 30, 2016 Gynnya McMillen, 16, died on Jan. 11 in a cell at Lincoln Village Juvenile Detention Center in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. The Kentucky State Medical Examiner has ruled that she had a rare genetic disorder that caused an irregular heartbeat.

2. Kindra Chapman What about #KindraChapman Found dead in her cell? pic.twitter.com/R7uwtEgUQO — Joe Boss (@joeboss317) August 6, 2015 Kindra Chapman, 18, was found dead in her Homewood, Alabama jail cell on July 14, 2015. Officials claim she committed suicide by hanging herself with a bed sheet.

3. Miriam Carey Miriam Carey was a 34-year-old woman driving with her daughter. After making a U-turn at a police checkpoint in Washington, D.C., she was shot to death by police.