Joyce Curnell , Kindra Chapman , Ralkina Jones
22 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

Posted May 27, 2016

22 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody was originally published on newsone.com

1. Gynnya McMillen

Gynnya McMillen, 16, died on Jan. 11 in a cell at Lincoln Village Juvenile Detention Center in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. The Kentucky State Medical Examiner has ruled that she had a rare genetic disorder that caused an irregular heartbeat.

2. Kindra Chapman

Kindra Chapman, 18, was found dead in her Homewood, Alabama jail cell on July 14, 2015. Officials claim she committed suicide by hanging herself with a bed sheet.

3. Miriam Carey

Miriam Carey was a 34-year-old woman driving with her daughter. After making a U-turn at a police checkpoint in Washington, D.C., she was shot to death by police.

4. Darnesha Harris

Darnesha, 16, died on Dec. 2, 2012 in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana after a cop fired two shots into the vehicle she was driving.

