5 Black-Owned Beauty Products That Should Be On Your Radar

Over the last couple of years, the beauty industry has experienced an essential shakeup — the emergence of Black-owned beauty brands. What was once a game of trial and error for finding suitable products for us brown skin folk, has now become a foolproof process. Black creatives continue to put our wants and needs first, which makes the beauty shopping experience even more enjoyable.
Not to mention, with beauty aficionados setting the standard of only buying Black, we’re able to help these brands take things to the next level and become mainstays in the beauty world. Plus, our coins are able to go back into our communities. In other words, it’s a win-win all around.
Whether you’re on the hunt for a nourishing body wash that keeps your melanin-rich skin glowing or a lip mask to help keep chapped, dry lips at bay, a Black-owned brand will always come in clutch.
In the spirit of keeping your vanity and beauty closet fully stocked with Black-owed must-haves, we’re here to put some must-haves on your radar. Grab your credit card, secure a Wi-Fi connection and get ready to scroll this week’s best in haircare, skincare, body care and more. Happy Shopping!
1. Nyakio Manketti & Mafura Anti-Aging OilSource:Nyakio
As the saying goes, Black don’t crack as long as you take care of it. That “it” we’re referring to is your skin. It’s always important to take extra steps to provide your skin with vital nourishment. This is where the Nyakio Manketti & Mafura Anti-Aging Oil ($45.00, Target.com). Made with a blend of cold-pressed Manketti and Mafura oils, this fast-absorbing oil helps to soften skin and provide a youthful glow.
2. Afropick PowerSource:Afropick
Big hair, don’t care! Naturalistas would all agree that keeping an afropick handy is key to giving your curls a nice boost without disrupting your curl pattern. The Afropick Power ($14.99, Afropick.com) is equipped with smooth, round tips for comfort and is made with salon grade, anti plastic to provide your strands with the proper TLC that it needs. Plus, this afropick represents Black culture, solidarity and history. So, it’s a great way to show your Black pride while keeping your mane in line.
3. Pear Nova Soak, Scrub + Butter SetSource:Pear Nova
Instead of having to wait every two weeks to give your hands and feet some extra attention at the nail salon, Pear Nova is bringing the spa-like experience to your home. The Pear Nova Soak, Scrub + Butter Set ($50, PearNova.com) works to gently slough away impurities and moisturize your hands and feet. The three-part set is made with jojoba oil, mango butter and raw sugar, that works in concert to cleanse and smooth your skin to perfection.
4. Buttah Egyptian Coco Shea Body WashSource:Buttah
Cleanse your body from neck to toe with the Buttah Egyptian Coco Shea Body Wash ($27.99, Buttahskin.com). This essential is chock full of African cocoa butter, shea butter, marshmallow root extract and multi-vitamin extracts that cleanses, soothes, brightens and locks in moisture. It’s everything you need for your shower routine.
5. KNC Beauty Lip MaskSource:KNC Beauty
Hydrated lips for the win! Instead of only relying on chapstick or moisturizing lip gloss to keep your pout on the smooth side, add a nourishing lip mask into the equation. The KNC Beauty Lip Mask ($25/pack of 5, KNCbeauty.com) is a chemical-free offering made with moisturizing rose flower oil, vitamin e, and bitter cherry extract. These lip masks help to keep your lips smooth and soft from day to night.